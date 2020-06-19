All apartments in Kendall
Find more places like 7801 SW 88th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kendall, FL
/
7801 SW 88th Ter
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

7801 SW 88th Ter

7801 Southwest 88th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kendall
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7801 Southwest 88th Terrace, Kendall, FL 33156
Kendall

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
A Spectacular Oasis awaits within the beautiful & secure community of Tara. This spacious 3/2.5 on over 6500 Sq. Ft. offers all the comforts of luxury living and entertaining. Featuring award-winning private fountains & pool, gazebo and BBQ. Extensive tile & brick patios. The interior immediately reveals vaulted ceilings and garden views. The 1st floor hosts ample living, dining and entertainment areas in one wing and 2 bedrooms (+1.5 baths) in another. The 2nd floor offers a cozy office nook with working fireplace and large master with spa-like bathroom, walk-in closet and sun deck. Room to park 4 cars in the driveway, new A/C and laundry room. Walking distance to numerous stores and restaurants, but with a feeling of privacy. 24-hour guarded entrance. Also for Sale $585K

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 SW 88th Ter have any available units?
7801 SW 88th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kendall, FL.
What amenities does 7801 SW 88th Ter have?
Some of 7801 SW 88th Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 SW 88th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7801 SW 88th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 SW 88th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 7801 SW 88th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 7801 SW 88th Ter offer parking?
No, 7801 SW 88th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 7801 SW 88th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7801 SW 88th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 SW 88th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 7801 SW 88th Ter has a pool.
Does 7801 SW 88th Ter have accessible units?
No, 7801 SW 88th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 SW 88th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 7801 SW 88th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7801 SW 88th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7801 SW 88th Ter has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr
Kendall, FL 33176
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St
Kendall, FL 33176
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave
Kendall, FL 33173

Similar Pages

Kendall 1 BedroomsKendall 2 Bedrooms
Kendall 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKendall Apartments with Pool
Kendall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FL
The Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

DadelandKendale Lakes West
King Court
Lago Mar

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College