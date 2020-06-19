7801 SW 88th Ter

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony walk in closets pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub

A Spectacular Oasis awaits within the beautiful & secure community of Tara. This spacious 3/2.5 on over 6500 Sq. Ft. offers all the comforts of luxury living and entertaining. Featuring award-winning private fountains & pool, gazebo and BBQ. Extensive tile & brick patios. The interior immediately reveals vaulted ceilings and garden views. The 1st floor hosts ample living, dining and entertainment areas in one wing and 2 bedrooms (+1.5 baths) in another. The 2nd floor offers a cozy office nook with working fireplace and large master with spa-like bathroom, walk-in closet and sun deck. Room to park 4 cars in the driveway, new A/C and laundry room. Walking distance to numerous stores and restaurants, but with a feeling of privacy. 24-hour guarded entrance. Also for Sale $585K