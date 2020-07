Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Amazing Condo & Great Location 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179417



A MUST SEE!..**Immediate Move-In Half a Month Free Rent!!** Huge 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath with gorgeous upgrades! Located just steps from incredible shopping and dining and with easy metro rail access, you will fall in love with the incredible convenience Downtown Dadeland offers! Very easy move in process **ONLY $750 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT**FAST APPROVAL

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7275-sw-90th-way-%23-g512-miami-fl/179417

Property Id 179417



(RLNE5944663)