7270 SW 89th St

Amenities
Enjoy the Village Life with restaurants, sidewalks, grocery store and shops at your doorstep. This bright and beautiful 3 bedroom/2 baths with open floor plan has 2 assigned tandem garage parking spaces in urban Downtown Dadeland. Modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and appliances, marble floors throughout, high ceilings, walk-in closet, impact windows, gym, spa and community roof top pool. The rent provides basic cable, water, trash and sewer. You are just steps away from the metro rail station.