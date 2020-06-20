7270 SW 89th St

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Enjoy the Village Life with restaurants, sidewalks, grocery store and shops at your doorstep. This bright and beautiful 3 bedroom/2 baths with open floor plan has 2 assigned tandem garage parking spaces in urban Downtown Dadeland. Modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and appliances, marble floors throughout, high ceilings, walk-in closet, impact windows, gym, spa and community roof top pool. The rent provides basic cable, water, trash and sewer. You are just steps away from the metro rail station.