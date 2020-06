13718 SW 90th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

DON'T MISS OUT!! THIS NEVER RENTED BEFORE, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & SPACIOUS 2/2 FEATURES A SPECTACULAR OPEN KITCHEN & UPDATED BATHROOMS, 1ST FLOOR LOCATION WITH A PRIVATE PATIO, NEAR CLUBHOUSE AND BOTH COMMUNITY POOLS. ACCORDION HURRICANE SHUTTERS, ALL NEW EVERYTHING & BEST OF ALL, THIS UNIT HAS ITS OWN WASHER/DRYER! GATED COMMUNITY CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF THE FALLS, PUBLIX, YMCA AND FANTASTIC SCHOOLS IN THE AREA. SPECIAL PARKING AREA FOR COMMERCIAL VEHICLES/TRUCKS, BOATS, RV'S!! EASY TO SEE!