Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking pool clubhouse guest parking

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool guest parking

10905 North Kendall Drive Apt #406, Miami, FL 33176 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/17/2020. Pets: allowed. 2 story loft style unit! The kitchen features granite countertops, wood cabinets. The bedroom has spacious closet, a full bathroom upstairs. Half bath downstairs. Tile floors throughout. This unit is located in an excellent area of Kendall near shopping centers, highways, FIU, Miami Dade College, Dadeland Mall & more! Amenities include pool, clubhouse, and plenty of guest parking. Gated community! Small pets welcomed. [ Published 20-Jul-20 / ID 3628902 ]