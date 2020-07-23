All apartments in Kendall
Last updated July 20 2020 at 9:00 PM

10905 North Kendall Drive

10905 Southwest 88th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10905 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL 33176
King Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
10905 North Kendall Drive Apt #406, Miami, FL 33176 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/17/2020. Pets: allowed. 2 story loft style unit! The kitchen features granite countertops, wood cabinets. The bedroom has spacious closet, a full bathroom upstairs. Half bath downstairs. Tile floors throughout. This unit is located in an excellent area of Kendall near shopping centers, highways, FIU, Miami Dade College, Dadeland Mall & more! Amenities include pool, clubhouse, and plenty of guest parking. Gated community! Small pets welcomed. [ Published 20-Jul-20 / ID 3628902 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10905 North Kendall Drive have any available units?
10905 North Kendall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kendall, FL.
What amenities does 10905 North Kendall Drive have?
Some of 10905 North Kendall Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10905 North Kendall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10905 North Kendall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10905 North Kendall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10905 North Kendall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10905 North Kendall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10905 North Kendall Drive offers parking.
Does 10905 North Kendall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10905 North Kendall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10905 North Kendall Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10905 North Kendall Drive has a pool.
Does 10905 North Kendall Drive have accessible units?
No, 10905 North Kendall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10905 North Kendall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10905 North Kendall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10905 North Kendall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10905 North Kendall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
