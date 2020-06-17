10900 SW 104th St.

Amenities

Huge 2 story, 1,350 square feet condo with balcony. 2 over-sized bedrooms, each bedroom has 2 closets. No need to worry about noisy top neighbors since your unit is located on the top floor. Washer and dryer is conventionally located inside the unit as well as a community laundry room. Relax in your updated community pool. Perfectly located in front of Miami Dade College and expressway. Water is included in the monthly rent. Proof of income, credit check, background check, not negotiable. 2 month deposit and 1 month rent.