All apartments in Kendall
Find more places like
10900 SW 104th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kendall, FL
/
10900 SW 104th St
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:40 PM

10900 SW 104th St

10900 Southwest 104th Street · (305) 299-2316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kendall
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10900 Southwest 104th Street, Kendall, FL 33176

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
Huge 2 story, 1,350 square feet condo with balcony. 2 over-sized bedrooms, each bedroom has 2 closets. No need to worry about noisy top neighbors since your unit is located on the top floor. Washer and dryer is conventionally located inside the unit as well as a community laundry room. Relax in your updated community pool. Perfectly located in front of Miami Dade College and expressway. Water is included in the monthly rent. Proof of income, credit check, background check, not negotiable. 2 month deposit and 1 month rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10900 SW 104th St have any available units?
10900 SW 104th St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10900 SW 104th St have?
Some of 10900 SW 104th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10900 SW 104th St currently offering any rent specials?
10900 SW 104th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10900 SW 104th St pet-friendly?
No, 10900 SW 104th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 10900 SW 104th St offer parking?
No, 10900 SW 104th St does not offer parking.
Does 10900 SW 104th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10900 SW 104th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10900 SW 104th St have a pool?
Yes, 10900 SW 104th St has a pool.
Does 10900 SW 104th St have accessible units?
No, 10900 SW 104th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10900 SW 104th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10900 SW 104th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 10900 SW 104th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10900 SW 104th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St
Kendall, FL 33176
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr
Kendall, FL 33176
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave
Kendall, FL 33173

Similar Pages

Kendall 1 BedroomsKendall 2 BedroomsKendall 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKendall Apartments with PoolKendall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

DadelandKendale Lakes WestKing CourtLago Mar

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College