Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool tennis court

Large 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, corner unit on the 3rd floor, almost across from Miami-Dade College and next to Community Center. Tile floors, storage closet in balcony. Community with security gates, guards, pool, tennis court, laundry facilities on each floor . Near Expressways and Shopping Centers. High Score credit can be rented with just first month and Deposit.