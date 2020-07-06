9913 PAVNES CREEK DR

Amenities

Stunning home in Longleaf! Beautiful open floorplan offering a formal dining and office, gorgeous kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite countertops with a breakfast bar large enough to seat 6 people. Large owners suite with huge bathroom boasting dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Three guest bedrooms and guest bath as well as a convenient mud room as you walk in from garage, with a half bath next to mud room. Enjoy quiet evenings on the screened in lanai over looking your yard with water views! Amenities include a pool, playground and exercise room. Close to great shopping and restaurants! Short drive to NAS Jax!