9913 PAVNES CREEK DR
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

9913 PAVNES CREEK DR

9913 Pavnes Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9913 Pavnes Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Stunning home in Longleaf! Beautiful open floorplan offering a formal dining and office, gorgeous kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite countertops with a breakfast bar large enough to seat 6 people. Large owners suite with huge bathroom boasting dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Three guest bedrooms and guest bath as well as a convenient mud room as you walk in from garage, with a half bath next to mud room. Enjoy quiet evenings on the screened in lanai over looking your yard with water views! Amenities include a pool, playground and exercise room. Close to great shopping and restaurants! Short drive to NAS Jax!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9913 PAVNES CREEK DR have any available units?
9913 PAVNES CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9913 PAVNES CREEK DR have?
Some of 9913 PAVNES CREEK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9913 PAVNES CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
9913 PAVNES CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9913 PAVNES CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 9913 PAVNES CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9913 PAVNES CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 9913 PAVNES CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 9913 PAVNES CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9913 PAVNES CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9913 PAVNES CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 9913 PAVNES CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 9913 PAVNES CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 9913 PAVNES CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9913 PAVNES CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9913 PAVNES CREEK DR does not have units with dishwashers.

