**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with single car attached garage for rent in Summer Grove! This unit boasts almost 1,500 sq. ft. of living space! Nice wood floors throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Nicely appointed kitchen with tall 42' cabinets, black appliances and granite countertops! Screened in patio with pond view. Washer/dryer connections! This unit also comes with a 1 car garage!Small Pets under 25lbs are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee of $350.