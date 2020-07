Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

spacious 4 bedrooms house in very established neighborhood.close to shops, restaurants and school.All appliances included: Refrigerator, stove, oven, Washer & Dryer etc. Fenced back yard for your pet to play in.Freshly painted and clean and ready to move in. Long or short term lease available and section 8 o.k.