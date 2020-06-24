All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 21 2019

9632 HARRIET AVE

9632 Harriet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9632 Harriet Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy home featuring hard wood floors, eat in kitchen and spacious backyard! Has additional room that can be utilized as a fourth bedroom. Utility room with a water softener (water softener AS IS). Great floor plan for entertaining with nice backyard. LR/DR room combo. *Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.Do not miss this opportunity!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9632 HARRIET AVE have any available units?
9632 HARRIET AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9632 HARRIET AVE have?
Some of 9632 HARRIET AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9632 HARRIET AVE currently offering any rent specials?
9632 HARRIET AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9632 HARRIET AVE pet-friendly?
No, 9632 HARRIET AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9632 HARRIET AVE offer parking?
Yes, 9632 HARRIET AVE offers parking.
Does 9632 HARRIET AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9632 HARRIET AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9632 HARRIET AVE have a pool?
No, 9632 HARRIET AVE does not have a pool.
Does 9632 HARRIET AVE have accessible units?
No, 9632 HARRIET AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9632 HARRIET AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9632 HARRIET AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
