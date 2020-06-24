9632 HARRIET AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cozy home featuring hard wood floors, eat in kitchen and spacious backyard! Has additional room that can be utilized as a fourth bedroom. Utility room with a water softener (water softener AS IS). Great floor plan for entertaining with nice backyard. LR/DR room combo. *Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.Do not miss this opportunity!!