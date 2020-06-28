9592 STRATHAM COURT

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Extremely Nice Three Bedroom Home in Watermill with Fenced Yard - Northwood @ Watermill - This spacious three bedroom, two bath home offers a large living room with a fireplace and formal dining room area. The kitchen is equipped with a range, refrigerator and dishwasher with plenty of cabinet space and a breakfast nook. There is an inside laundry room. The master bath has a garden tub, a walk-in shower and a double vanity. This home is located on a cul-de-sac and has carpet and vinyl throughout and a covered patio.



$300 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE with Owner Approval of Pet



(RLNE2468491)