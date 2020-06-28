All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

9592 STRATHAM COURT

9592 Stratham Court · No Longer Available
Location

9592 Stratham Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Extremely Nice Three Bedroom Home in Watermill with Fenced Yard - Northwood @ Watermill - This spacious three bedroom, two bath home offers a large living room with a fireplace and formal dining room area. The kitchen is equipped with a range, refrigerator and dishwasher with plenty of cabinet space and a breakfast nook. There is an inside laundry room. The master bath has a garden tub, a walk-in shower and a double vanity. This home is located on a cul-de-sac and has carpet and vinyl throughout and a covered patio.

$300 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE with Owner Approval of Pet

(RLNE2468491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9592 STRATHAM COURT have any available units?
9592 STRATHAM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9592 STRATHAM COURT have?
Some of 9592 STRATHAM COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9592 STRATHAM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9592 STRATHAM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9592 STRATHAM COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9592 STRATHAM COURT is pet friendly.
Does 9592 STRATHAM COURT offer parking?
No, 9592 STRATHAM COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9592 STRATHAM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9592 STRATHAM COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9592 STRATHAM COURT have a pool?
No, 9592 STRATHAM COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9592 STRATHAM COURT have accessible units?
No, 9592 STRATHAM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9592 STRATHAM COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9592 STRATHAM COURT has units with dishwashers.
