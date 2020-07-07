952 Aries Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bed 2 Bath Charmer - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with wood floors throughout the living room, hallways, and all bedrooms. The sunny, updated kitchen offers BRAND NEW COUNTER TOPS, CABINETS, RANGE, AND BACK SPLASH which includes a breakfast area and pantry with access to the garage. The spacious living room has a panoramic view to the private and fenced backyard. Convenient location to Town Center, Downtown, Southside, and just about everywhere in the city. A MUST SEE! Call or text Wendy Rodgers at for showing and appointment details!



(RLNE1971571)