Jacksonville, FL
952 Aries Dr
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

952 Aries Dr

952 Aries Road West · No Longer Available
Location

952 Aries Road West, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed 2 Bath Charmer - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with wood floors throughout the living room, hallways, and all bedrooms. The sunny, updated kitchen offers BRAND NEW COUNTER TOPS, CABINETS, RANGE, AND BACK SPLASH which includes a breakfast area and pantry with access to the garage. The spacious living room has a panoramic view to the private and fenced backyard. Convenient location to Town Center, Downtown, Southside, and just about everywhere in the city. A MUST SEE! Call or text Wendy Rodgers at for showing and appointment details!

(RLNE1971571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952 Aries Dr have any available units?
952 Aries Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 952 Aries Dr have?
Some of 952 Aries Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 952 Aries Dr currently offering any rent specials?
952 Aries Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 Aries Dr pet-friendly?
No, 952 Aries Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 952 Aries Dr offer parking?
Yes, 952 Aries Dr offers parking.
Does 952 Aries Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 952 Aries Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 Aries Dr have a pool?
No, 952 Aries Dr does not have a pool.
Does 952 Aries Dr have accessible units?
No, 952 Aries Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 952 Aries Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 952 Aries Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

