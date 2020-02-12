All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

9457 Wordsmith Way

9457 Wordsmith Way · No Longer Available
Location

9457 Wordsmith Way, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville Heights South

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Upgraded 4 Bedroom Home! - Beautiful, newer 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home features pendant lights, covered patio, stainless steel appliances and other modern upgrades! Located in the secluded and exclusive community of Sandler Chase.

This lovely neighborhood is located just off argyle forest Blvd and is just minutes away from I-295, restaurants and shopping at the Oakleaf town center. Live a relaxing lifestyle and still enjoy the Jacksonville city life!

Rent: $1,450 + $10 Admin Fee= $1,460 Total per month
Security Deposit: $1,450

CALL OR TEXT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING:

Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR
904-615-0834

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL 32204
www.CenterBeamRealEstate.com
904-701-3276

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent.

(RLNE5407715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9457 Wordsmith Way have any available units?
9457 Wordsmith Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9457 Wordsmith Way currently offering any rent specials?
9457 Wordsmith Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9457 Wordsmith Way pet-friendly?
No, 9457 Wordsmith Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9457 Wordsmith Way offer parking?
No, 9457 Wordsmith Way does not offer parking.
Does 9457 Wordsmith Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9457 Wordsmith Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9457 Wordsmith Way have a pool?
No, 9457 Wordsmith Way does not have a pool.
Does 9457 Wordsmith Way have accessible units?
No, 9457 Wordsmith Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9457 Wordsmith Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9457 Wordsmith Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9457 Wordsmith Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9457 Wordsmith Way does not have units with air conditioning.

