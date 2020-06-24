Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with New Carpet off N Main near the Zoo! - This 3 bedroom home is located right off N Main St. and is just minutes from the Jacksonville Zoo and I 95. It has an open floor plan beaming with natural light. Equipped with fully fenced yard and extra large driveways. Half of the shed is available for additional storage. This home is on a septic system and well water so there is no additional cost for water or sewer!
Features: - Private Drive - Washer & Dryer Connections - Fenced in Yard - Side by Side Fridge - Garden Planter in Yard - 24 Hour Maintenance
Property Tours: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4667888)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9349 Indiana St. have any available units?
9349 Indiana St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.