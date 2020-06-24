All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9349 Indiana St.

9349 Indiana St · No Longer Available
Location

9349 Indiana St, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Hollyford

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with New Carpet off N Main near the Zoo! - This 3 bedroom home is located right off N Main St. and is just minutes from the Jacksonville Zoo and I 95. It has an open floor plan beaming with natural light. Equipped with fully fenced yard and extra large driveways. Half of the shed is available for additional storage. This home is on a septic system and well water so there is no additional cost for water or sewer!

Features:
- Private Drive
- Washer & Dryer Connections
- Fenced in Yard
- Side by Side Fridge
- Garden Planter in Yard
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4667888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9349 Indiana St. have any available units?
9349 Indiana St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9349 Indiana St. have?
Some of 9349 Indiana St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9349 Indiana St. currently offering any rent specials?
9349 Indiana St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9349 Indiana St. pet-friendly?
No, 9349 Indiana St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9349 Indiana St. offer parking?
No, 9349 Indiana St. does not offer parking.
Does 9349 Indiana St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9349 Indiana St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9349 Indiana St. have a pool?
No, 9349 Indiana St. does not have a pool.
Does 9349 Indiana St. have accessible units?
No, 9349 Indiana St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9349 Indiana St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9349 Indiana St. does not have units with dishwashers.
