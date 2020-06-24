9349 Indiana St.

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with New Carpet off N Main near the Zoo! - This 3 bedroom home is located right off N Main St. and is just minutes from the Jacksonville Zoo and I 95. It has an open floor plan beaming with natural light. Equipped with fully fenced yard and extra large driveways. Half of the shed is available for additional storage. This home is on a septic system and well water so there is no additional cost for water or sewer!



Features:

- Private Drive

- Washer & Dryer Connections

- Fenced in Yard

- Side by Side Fridge

- Garden Planter in Yard

- 24 Hour Maintenance



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



No Pets Allowed



