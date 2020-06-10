Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

930 Cordova Place Available 07/10/19 Adorable Bungalow in the Heart of San Marco! - Completely UPDATED! New Floors, New Bathroom, New Kitchen! This adorable home is located just minutes from the San Marco Square. Great size lot, large patio off of the back, with fenced yard. Two great size bedrooms that share hall, updated bath (no tub). Enjoy your morning coffee or after dinner wine on your front porch!

All Appliances are Only a Year Old. This home offers biweekly lawn care + alarm capability. If you want to be in this area, schedule your showing for today! It will not last!



(RLNE4117268)