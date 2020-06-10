All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

930 Cordova Place

930 Cordova Place · No Longer Available
Location

930 Cordova Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
930 Cordova Place Available 07/10/19 Adorable Bungalow in the Heart of San Marco! - Completely UPDATED! New Floors, New Bathroom, New Kitchen! This adorable home is located just minutes from the San Marco Square. Great size lot, large patio off of the back, with fenced yard. Two great size bedrooms that share hall, updated bath (no tub). Enjoy your morning coffee or after dinner wine on your front porch!
All Appliances are Only a Year Old. This home offers biweekly lawn care + alarm capability. If you want to be in this area, schedule your showing for today! It will not last!

(RLNE4117268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Cordova Place have any available units?
930 Cordova Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 930 Cordova Place currently offering any rent specials?
930 Cordova Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Cordova Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 Cordova Place is pet friendly.
Does 930 Cordova Place offer parking?
No, 930 Cordova Place does not offer parking.
Does 930 Cordova Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Cordova Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Cordova Place have a pool?
No, 930 Cordova Place does not have a pool.
Does 930 Cordova Place have accessible units?
No, 930 Cordova Place does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Cordova Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 Cordova Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Cordova Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 Cordova Place does not have units with air conditioning.
