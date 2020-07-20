All apartments in Jacksonville
9053 Hawkeye Drive

9053 Hawkeye Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9053 Hawkeye Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
bbq/grill
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED! Must call or email for an appointment. AVAILABLE 08/15 This spacious ranch-style home with a privacy-fenced backyard and gorgeous lake view is located off of Normandy Blvd, with easy access to I-295 and I-10. Features include ceramic tile floors in the living areas and baths, arched passages and raised ceilings. The layout includes formal living and dining rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen with all major appliances, a breakfast nook, a center island and a breakfast bar overlooking the great room. Double doors open onto the large screened rear patio. The master suite with a large walk-in closet boasts a deluxe bath with a tile-surround tub and separate shower, and a corner, dual-sink vanity with stool seating. Enjoy a barbecue in the private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9053 Hawkeye Drive have any available units?
9053 Hawkeye Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9053 Hawkeye Drive have?
Some of 9053 Hawkeye Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9053 Hawkeye Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9053 Hawkeye Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9053 Hawkeye Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9053 Hawkeye Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9053 Hawkeye Drive offer parking?
No, 9053 Hawkeye Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9053 Hawkeye Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9053 Hawkeye Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9053 Hawkeye Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9053 Hawkeye Drive has a pool.
Does 9053 Hawkeye Drive have accessible units?
No, 9053 Hawkeye Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9053 Hawkeye Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9053 Hawkeye Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
