9053 Hawkeye Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets gym pool bbq/grill

CURRENTLY OCCUPIED! Must call or email for an appointment. AVAILABLE 08/15 This spacious ranch-style home with a privacy-fenced backyard and gorgeous lake view is located off of Normandy Blvd, with easy access to I-295 and I-10. Features include ceramic tile floors in the living areas and baths, arched passages and raised ceilings. The layout includes formal living and dining rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen with all major appliances, a breakfast nook, a center island and a breakfast bar overlooking the great room. Double doors open onto the large screened rear patio. The master suite with a large walk-in closet boasts a deluxe bath with a tile-surround tub and separate shower, and a corner, dual-sink vanity with stool seating. Enjoy a barbecue in the private backyard.