Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cozy 2 bedroom home is conveniently located in Arlington just minutes from the expressway. Located just minutes from Regency mall.



Features:

- Spacious Kitchen

- Central HVAC

- Big Yard



Rental Terms: Rent: $799, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $799, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.