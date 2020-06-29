8789 Whispering Pines Drive

Amenities

•2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome

•Master suite is upstairs with smaller bedroom & full bathroom downstairs

•Fully equipped kitchen with white appliances

•Ceiling fan in living open living room and bedrooms

•Open living and dinging area

•Luxury wood vinyl plank flooring

•Washer/dryer connections in storage closet

•Designer two tone paint

•Large screened patio

•Fully fenced backyard

•End unit

•Lawn maintenance included in rent



NOTE:

•Security deposit may vary

••No Pets allowed



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,070, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,070, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

