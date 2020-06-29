All apartments in Jacksonville
8789 Whispering Pines Drive

8789 Whispering Pines Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8789 Whispering Pines Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome
•Master suite is upstairs with smaller bedroom & full bathroom downstairs
•Fully equipped kitchen with white appliances
•Ceiling fan in living open living room and bedrooms
•Open living and dinging area
•Luxury wood vinyl plank flooring
•Washer/dryer connections in storage closet
•Designer two tone paint
•Large screened patio
•Fully fenced backyard
•End unit
•Lawn maintenance included in rent

NOTE:
•Security deposit may vary
••No Pets allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,070, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,070, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8789 Whispering Pines Drive have any available units?
8789 Whispering Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8789 Whispering Pines Drive have?
Some of 8789 Whispering Pines Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8789 Whispering Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8789 Whispering Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8789 Whispering Pines Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8789 Whispering Pines Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8789 Whispering Pines Drive offer parking?
No, 8789 Whispering Pines Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8789 Whispering Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8789 Whispering Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8789 Whispering Pines Drive have a pool?
No, 8789 Whispering Pines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8789 Whispering Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 8789 Whispering Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8789 Whispering Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8789 Whispering Pines Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

