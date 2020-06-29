8789 Whispering Pines Drive

Amenities
•2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome
•Master suite is upstairs with smaller bedroom & full bathroom downstairs
•Fully equipped kitchen with white appliances
•Ceiling fan in living open living room and bedrooms
•Open living and dinging area
•Luxury wood vinyl plank flooring
•Washer/dryer connections in storage closet
•Designer two tone paint
•Large screened patio
•Fully fenced backyard
•End unit
•Lawn maintenance included in rent
NOTE:
•Security deposit may vary
••No Pets allowed
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,070, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,070, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.