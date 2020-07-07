All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8747 Kaye Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8747 Kaye Ln
Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:26 PM

8747 Kaye Ln

8747 Kaye Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8747 Kaye Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Settlers Landing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2af74c300c ----
This home is in the Kaye\'s Hideaway and features an open floor plan w/spacious closet space, new appliances, and granite countertops. The neighborhood is convenient to restaurants, shopping and major highways for downtown. Pet-friendly with breed approval and nonrefundable pet fee. Apply online today! No application fee!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8747 Kaye Ln have any available units?
8747 Kaye Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8747 Kaye Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8747 Kaye Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8747 Kaye Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8747 Kaye Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8747 Kaye Ln offer parking?
No, 8747 Kaye Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8747 Kaye Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8747 Kaye Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8747 Kaye Ln have a pool?
No, 8747 Kaye Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8747 Kaye Ln have accessible units?
No, 8747 Kaye Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8747 Kaye Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8747 Kaye Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8747 Kaye Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8747 Kaye Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia