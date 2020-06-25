All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

8692 TOWER FALLS DR

8692 Tower Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8692 Tower Falls Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful townhouse 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath End Unit with Preserve View. Home offers an open floor plan with 42'' Upper Cabinets in kitchen plus a Spacious Family Room and Screened Lanai all with preserve View. All Bedrooms are Upstairs. 2 Full Baths up and a Half Bath Downstairs. Owners Suite has Walk-in Shower and the Guest Bath Upstairs with a tub/shower. Garage is Heated & Cooled (Former Model Home).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8692 TOWER FALLS DR have any available units?
8692 TOWER FALLS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8692 TOWER FALLS DR have?
Some of 8692 TOWER FALLS DR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8692 TOWER FALLS DR currently offering any rent specials?
8692 TOWER FALLS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8692 TOWER FALLS DR pet-friendly?
No, 8692 TOWER FALLS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8692 TOWER FALLS DR offer parking?
Yes, 8692 TOWER FALLS DR offers parking.
Does 8692 TOWER FALLS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8692 TOWER FALLS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8692 TOWER FALLS DR have a pool?
Yes, 8692 TOWER FALLS DR has a pool.
Does 8692 TOWER FALLS DR have accessible units?
No, 8692 TOWER FALLS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8692 TOWER FALLS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8692 TOWER FALLS DR has units with dishwashers.
