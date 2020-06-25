Beautiful townhouse 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath End Unit with Preserve View. Home offers an open floor plan with 42'' Upper Cabinets in kitchen plus a Spacious Family Room and Screened Lanai all with preserve View. All Bedrooms are Upstairs. 2 Full Baths up and a Half Bath Downstairs. Owners Suite has Walk-in Shower and the Guest Bath Upstairs with a tub/shower. Garage is Heated & Cooled (Former Model Home).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8692 TOWER FALLS DR have any available units?
8692 TOWER FALLS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.