8601 Beach Blvd. #1507

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous 3/2 Condo Available in Sought After Southern Grove! - Gorgeous and spacious 1369 sq ft Condo with three bedrooms and two baths available for $1295 a month!



Brand new fresh paint in all rooms, inside washer and dryer, microwave, built in desk and fabulous balcony! Enjoy the community pool and amenities that sought after Southern Grove has to offer. Located in a great central Southside location convenient to downtown, the beaches and more! Don't miss this rare opportunity to rent in immaculate and gated Southern Grove!



Southside Southern Grove (32216) Gated Community Combination Lr / Dr Carpet Equipped Kitchen Upstairs Unit - Blinds Washer / Dryer Community Pool & Amenities Off Street Parking - No Pets Per Association



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5633774)