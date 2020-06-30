All apartments in Jacksonville
8601 Beach Blvd. #1507
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:14 AM

8601 Beach Blvd. #1507

8601 Beach Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

8601 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous 3/2 Condo Available in Sought After Southern Grove! - Gorgeous and spacious 1369 sq ft Condo with three bedrooms and two baths available for $1295 a month!

Brand new fresh paint in all rooms, inside washer and dryer, microwave, built in desk and fabulous balcony! Enjoy the community pool and amenities that sought after Southern Grove has to offer. Located in a great central Southside location convenient to downtown, the beaches and more! Don't miss this rare opportunity to rent in immaculate and gated Southern Grove!

Southside Southern Grove (32216) Gated Community Combination Lr / Dr Carpet Equipped Kitchen Upstairs Unit - Blinds Washer / Dryer Community Pool & Amenities Off Street Parking - No Pets Per Association

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5633774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8601 Beach Blvd. #1507 have any available units?
8601 Beach Blvd. #1507 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8601 Beach Blvd. #1507 have?
Some of 8601 Beach Blvd. #1507's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8601 Beach Blvd. #1507 currently offering any rent specials?
8601 Beach Blvd. #1507 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8601 Beach Blvd. #1507 pet-friendly?
No, 8601 Beach Blvd. #1507 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8601 Beach Blvd. #1507 offer parking?
Yes, 8601 Beach Blvd. #1507 offers parking.
Does 8601 Beach Blvd. #1507 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8601 Beach Blvd. #1507 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8601 Beach Blvd. #1507 have a pool?
Yes, 8601 Beach Blvd. #1507 has a pool.
Does 8601 Beach Blvd. #1507 have accessible units?
No, 8601 Beach Blvd. #1507 does not have accessible units.
Does 8601 Beach Blvd. #1507 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8601 Beach Blvd. #1507 does not have units with dishwashers.

