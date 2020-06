Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel pool playground bbq/grill

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

8550 Argyle Business Loop #605 Available 08/01/19 Luxury 2BR/2.5BA Cottages at Argyle Condo -

SORRY, NO PETS.



This well maintained 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bath townhouse in the conveniently located Cottages at Argyle gated community.features a large open kitchen with upgraded stainless appliances, breakfast bar and opens to living area, master suite, 1 car garage and more!



The Cottages at Argyle community amenities include a pool, playground, and BBQ area.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3594993)