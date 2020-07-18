8381 SWANTON LANE

Amenities

bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet Property Amenities

4/2 AVAILABLE NOW IN WATERMILL - Take a look at this home today! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the Watermill subdivision just off Argyle Forest Blvd, close to Oakleaf Town Center, and includes all Watermill Amenities! This beautiful home has been freshly painted with new carpet & vinyl plank flooring, with a large master closet, a garden tub, and separate shower! The home is equipped with a fully working kitchen, jack & jill style guest bathroom, and indoor laundry!



Sorry no pets!



Call today to schedule a showing- 904-204-1831



(RLNE5909587)