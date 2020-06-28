All apartments in Jacksonville
8356 Holly Hill Cove

8356 Holly Hill Cove · No Longer Available
Location

8356 Holly Hill Cove, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Rolling Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get a half month of free rent and no application fee!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $0, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available 8/16/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8356 Holly Hill Cove have any available units?
8356 Holly Hill Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8356 Holly Hill Cove currently offering any rent specials?
8356 Holly Hill Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8356 Holly Hill Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 8356 Holly Hill Cove is pet friendly.
Does 8356 Holly Hill Cove offer parking?
No, 8356 Holly Hill Cove does not offer parking.
Does 8356 Holly Hill Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8356 Holly Hill Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8356 Holly Hill Cove have a pool?
No, 8356 Holly Hill Cove does not have a pool.
Does 8356 Holly Hill Cove have accessible units?
No, 8356 Holly Hill Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 8356 Holly Hill Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 8356 Holly Hill Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8356 Holly Hill Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 8356 Holly Hill Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
