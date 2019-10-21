All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

8317 Periwinkle Ct

8317 Periwinkle Court · No Longer Available
Location

8317 Periwinkle Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
- Wonderful, 2 story home for rent in Argyle Forest! The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a fully fenced backyard!
The property features ceiling fans, relaxing fireplace, blinds and walk-in closets!!
Just minutes from the Orange Park Mall, Argyle Village Shopping Center and 295.
NO PETS
AREA: ORANGE PARK / Argyle Forest
BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Refrigerator & dishwasher.
LAUNDRY: Washer/dryer hookups only!
FLOORING: Laminate & Linoleum flooring
HEAT/COOLING: Central A/C.
PARKING: Driveway.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $55 per adult!

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8317 Periwinkle Ct have any available units?
8317 Periwinkle Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8317 Periwinkle Ct have?
Some of 8317 Periwinkle Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8317 Periwinkle Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8317 Periwinkle Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8317 Periwinkle Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8317 Periwinkle Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8317 Periwinkle Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8317 Periwinkle Ct offers parking.
Does 8317 Periwinkle Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8317 Periwinkle Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8317 Periwinkle Ct have a pool?
No, 8317 Periwinkle Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8317 Periwinkle Ct have accessible units?
No, 8317 Periwinkle Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8317 Periwinkle Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8317 Periwinkle Ct has units with dishwashers.

