8317 Periwinkle Ct

Amenities
- Wonderful, 2 story home for rent in Argyle Forest! The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a fully fenced backyard!
The property features ceiling fans, relaxing fireplace, blinds and walk-in closets!!
Just minutes from the Orange Park Mall, Argyle Village Shopping Center and 295.
NO PETS
AREA: ORANGE PARK / Argyle Forest
BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Refrigerator & dishwasher.
LAUNDRY: Washer/dryer hookups only!
FLOORING: Laminate & Linoleum flooring
HEAT/COOLING: Central A/C.
PARKING: Driveway.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $55 per adult!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4345873)