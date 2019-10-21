8317 Periwinkle Ct

Amenities

- Wonderful, 2 story home for rent in Argyle Forest! The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a fully fenced backyard!

The property features ceiling fans, relaxing fireplace, blinds and walk-in closets!!

Just minutes from the Orange Park Mall, Argyle Village Shopping Center and 295.

NO PETS

AREA: ORANGE PARK / Argyle Forest

BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms

KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Refrigerator & dishwasher.

LAUNDRY: Washer/dryer hookups only!

FLOORING: Laminate & Linoleum flooring

HEAT/COOLING: Central A/C.

PARKING: Driveway.

SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.

APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $55 per adult!



