8246 Pepperwood Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

You will fall in love with this immaculate ranch home's charm and updates. Beyond the beautiful curb appeal you'll find a open floor plan, fresh paint, new windows and more. The wet bar and newly remodeled kitchen are perfect for entertaining with lots of storage and a 2 tier breakfast bar. The large space is maximized by cathedral ceilings and modern porcelain tile flooring topped off by a floor to ceiling stone fireplace, the centerpiece of the room. New sliding glass doors lead to an attached Florida room where outdoor living is comfortable thanks to removable windows, ceiling fan and AC unit. Enjoy a private tropical oasis in your new backyard complete with new sod, fragrant citrus trees, drip irrigation and landscape lighting. This home won't last, schedule your showing today!