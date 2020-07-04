All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:09 PM

8246 Pepperwood Dr

8246 Pepperwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8246 Pepperwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You will fall in love with this immaculate ranch home's charm and updates. Beyond the beautiful curb appeal you'll find a open floor plan, fresh paint, new windows and more. The wet bar and newly remodeled kitchen are perfect for entertaining with lots of storage and a 2 tier breakfast bar. The large space is maximized by cathedral ceilings and modern porcelain tile flooring topped off by a floor to ceiling stone fireplace, the centerpiece of the room. New sliding glass doors lead to an attached Florida room where outdoor living is comfortable thanks to removable windows, ceiling fan and AC unit. Enjoy a private tropical oasis in your new backyard complete with new sod, fragrant citrus trees, drip irrigation and landscape lighting. This home won't last, schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8246 Pepperwood Dr have any available units?
8246 Pepperwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8246 Pepperwood Dr have?
Some of 8246 Pepperwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8246 Pepperwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8246 Pepperwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8246 Pepperwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8246 Pepperwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8246 Pepperwood Dr offer parking?
No, 8246 Pepperwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8246 Pepperwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8246 Pepperwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8246 Pepperwood Dr have a pool?
No, 8246 Pepperwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8246 Pepperwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 8246 Pepperwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8246 Pepperwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8246 Pepperwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

