Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

8226 Green Parrot Rd

8226 Green Parrot Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8226 Green Parrot Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
Spacious apartment with a beautiful lake view - Property Id: 151193

Spacious, well designed 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with beautiful lake view. Conveniently located on AC skinner parkway ,just minutes away from I-95, I-295 and Southside Blvd. You are in the heart of Jacksonville's finest shopping& restaurants .Quick access to Duval charter school ,Florida Blue & Southside business center.
The floor plan is spacious with a beautiful tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and rich cherry wood stained 42' cabinets. Brand new stacked washer and dryer in the unit.High vaulted ceilings and carpet installation throughout. Each room has ceiling fans.Split floor plan features a walk in closet and private bathroom in the Master's Suite. The living area opens into your private balcony through the sliding glass doors.
Amenities included a resort style pool and clubhouse, relaxing spa, indoor basketball court, loaded fitness center, billiards room, playground, walking paths and more .
Bonus-- Your water and sewer bill is INCLUDED in your rent!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/151193
Property Id 151193

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5690969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8226 Green Parrot Rd have any available units?
8226 Green Parrot Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8226 Green Parrot Rd have?
Some of 8226 Green Parrot Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8226 Green Parrot Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8226 Green Parrot Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8226 Green Parrot Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8226 Green Parrot Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8226 Green Parrot Rd offer parking?
No, 8226 Green Parrot Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8226 Green Parrot Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8226 Green Parrot Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8226 Green Parrot Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8226 Green Parrot Rd has a pool.
Does 8226 Green Parrot Rd have accessible units?
No, 8226 Green Parrot Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8226 Green Parrot Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8226 Green Parrot Rd has units with dishwashers.
