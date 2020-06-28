8226 Green Parrot Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym playground pool pool table hot tub

Spacious apartment with a beautiful lake view - Property Id: 151193



Spacious, well designed 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with beautiful lake view. Conveniently located on AC skinner parkway ,just minutes away from I-95, I-295 and Southside Blvd. You are in the heart of Jacksonville's finest shopping& restaurants .Quick access to Duval charter school ,Florida Blue & Southside business center.

The floor plan is spacious with a beautiful tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and rich cherry wood stained 42' cabinets. Brand new stacked washer and dryer in the unit.High vaulted ceilings and carpet installation throughout. Each room has ceiling fans.Split floor plan features a walk in closet and private bathroom in the Master's Suite. The living area opens into your private balcony through the sliding glass doors.

Amenities included a resort style pool and clubhouse, relaxing spa, indoor basketball court, loaded fitness center, billiards room, playground, walking paths and more .

Bonus-- Your water and sewer bill is INCLUDED in your rent!

No Pets Allowed



