Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
820 PINE MOSS RD
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM

820 PINE MOSS RD

820 Pine Moss Road · No Longer Available
Location

820 Pine Moss Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
San Mateo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Open 2/8/2020 11:00-1:00...stop by and see. Enjoy the fruit trees in the backyard! Overlooks a small man made pond*Home, has been pressure washed, interior painted, ceramic tile professionally cleaned, home professionally cleaned and is ready! Split plan w/owner's suite (w/double doors) + 2nd bedroom and 2 bedrooms + study area in hall on other side*Eat-in kitchen with walk in pantry, granite counters & refrigerator, stove/range & dishwasher. Kitchen is open to living/dining rooms w/fireplace *Washer & dryer included in inside laundry room*Sorry NO pets, NO smoking inside home, garage or exterior of home*Tenants to provide renters insurance policy upon signing lease, replace A/C filters (new HVAC in 2019) and pay all utilities*$100 credit/background screening due at time of applicatio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 PINE MOSS RD have any available units?
820 PINE MOSS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 PINE MOSS RD have?
Some of 820 PINE MOSS RD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 PINE MOSS RD currently offering any rent specials?
820 PINE MOSS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 PINE MOSS RD pet-friendly?
No, 820 PINE MOSS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 820 PINE MOSS RD offer parking?
Yes, 820 PINE MOSS RD offers parking.
Does 820 PINE MOSS RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 PINE MOSS RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 PINE MOSS RD have a pool?
No, 820 PINE MOSS RD does not have a pool.
Does 820 PINE MOSS RD have accessible units?
No, 820 PINE MOSS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 820 PINE MOSS RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 PINE MOSS RD has units with dishwashers.

