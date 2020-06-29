820 PINE MOSS RD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Open 2/8/2020 11:00-1:00...stop by and see. Enjoy the fruit trees in the backyard! Overlooks a small man made pond*Home, has been pressure washed, interior painted, ceramic tile professionally cleaned, home professionally cleaned and is ready! Split plan w/owner's suite (w/double doors) + 2nd bedroom and 2 bedrooms + study area in hall on other side*Eat-in kitchen with walk in pantry, granite counters & refrigerator, stove/range & dishwasher. Kitchen is open to living/dining rooms w/fireplace *Washer & dryer included in inside laundry room*Sorry NO pets, NO smoking inside home, garage or exterior of home*Tenants to provide renters insurance policy upon signing lease, replace A/C filters (new HVAC in 2019) and pay all utilities*$100 credit/background screening due at time of applicatio