All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8121 Oden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8121 Oden Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

8121 Oden Avenue

8121 Oden Avenue · (904) 274-4254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Holiday Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8121 Oden Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8121 Oden Avenue have any available units?
8121 Oden Avenue has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8121 Oden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8121 Oden Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8121 Oden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8121 Oden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8121 Oden Avenue offer parking?
No, 8121 Oden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8121 Oden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8121 Oden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8121 Oden Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8121 Oden Avenue has a pool.
Does 8121 Oden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8121 Oden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8121 Oden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8121 Oden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8121 Oden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8121 Oden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8121 Oden Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity