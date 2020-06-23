All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8090 SUMMER COVE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8090 SUMMER COVE CT
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM

8090 SUMMER COVE CT

8090 Summer Cove Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deerwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8090 Summer Cove Court, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
* COMING SOON 3/2 * Desirable 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath End Unit Town Home in Summerfield, a gated community. Located right next to Baymeadows Regional Park. Modern design with new tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Living/Dining room combo with additional half bath down stairs. Screened in patio with a storage closet located right off the living room. Home features two Master Suites upstairs. Washer and Dryer is conveniently located in between bedrooms upstairs. Amenities include community pool, and a fitness center. Renter's Insurance Required Resident benefit package: $12.75/monthApplication Fee: $40 per adult PETS considered under 40lbs. Nonrefundable Pet Fee: under 25lb $125 each, over 25lb $250 each. 2 MAX. Breed restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8090 SUMMER COVE CT have any available units?
8090 SUMMER COVE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8090 SUMMER COVE CT have?
Some of 8090 SUMMER COVE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8090 SUMMER COVE CT currently offering any rent specials?
8090 SUMMER COVE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8090 SUMMER COVE CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 8090 SUMMER COVE CT is pet friendly.
Does 8090 SUMMER COVE CT offer parking?
No, 8090 SUMMER COVE CT does not offer parking.
Does 8090 SUMMER COVE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8090 SUMMER COVE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8090 SUMMER COVE CT have a pool?
Yes, 8090 SUMMER COVE CT has a pool.
Does 8090 SUMMER COVE CT have accessible units?
No, 8090 SUMMER COVE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8090 SUMMER COVE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8090 SUMMER COVE CT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia