8090 SUMMER COVE CT

* COMING SOON 3/2 * Desirable 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath End Unit Town Home in Summerfield, a gated community. Located right next to Baymeadows Regional Park. Modern design with new tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Living/Dining room combo with additional half bath down stairs. Screened in patio with a storage closet located right off the living room. Home features two Master Suites upstairs. Washer and Dryer is conveniently located in between bedrooms upstairs. Amenities include community pool, and a fitness center. Renter's Insurance Required Resident benefit package: $12.75/monthApplication Fee: $40 per adult PETS considered under 40lbs. Nonrefundable Pet Fee: under 25lb $125 each, over 25lb $250 each. 2 MAX. Breed restrictions apply.