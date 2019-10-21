All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:06 PM

8020 Parental Cir

8020 Parental Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8020 Parental Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Tiger Hole-Secret Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bdd313f058 ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Beautiful wood floors throughout. Large brick fireplace in the living area. Fenced in yard perfect for pets. Water/Sewage included. Lawn maintenance included. Washer and Dryer hookups available. This unit has parking available right in front of your door. Located near Beach Blvd. and Parental Home Road. This is a family-friendly community and within walking distance to shopping and public transportation. Blinds Ceiling Fans Throughout Lawn Care Tile Flooring Washer/ Dryer Hookups Wood Flooring Yard Maintenance Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8020 Parental Cir have any available units?
8020 Parental Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8020 Parental Cir have?
Some of 8020 Parental Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8020 Parental Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8020 Parental Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8020 Parental Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 8020 Parental Cir is pet friendly.
Does 8020 Parental Cir offer parking?
Yes, 8020 Parental Cir offers parking.
Does 8020 Parental Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8020 Parental Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8020 Parental Cir have a pool?
No, 8020 Parental Cir does not have a pool.
Does 8020 Parental Cir have accessible units?
No, 8020 Parental Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8020 Parental Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 8020 Parental Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

