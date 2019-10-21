---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bdd313f058 ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Beautiful wood floors throughout. Large brick fireplace in the living area. Fenced in yard perfect for pets. Water/Sewage included. Lawn maintenance included. Washer and Dryer hookups available. This unit has parking available right in front of your door. Located near Beach Blvd. and Parental Home Road. This is a family-friendly community and within walking distance to shopping and public transportation. Blinds Ceiling Fans Throughout Lawn Care Tile Flooring Washer/ Dryer Hookups Wood Flooring Yard Maintenance Included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8020 Parental Cir have any available units?
8020 Parental Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.