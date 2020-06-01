All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy

7990 Ortega Bluff Parkway · (855) 530-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7990 Ortega Bluff Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Westside Home - Wonderful opportunity close to US 17 and Blanding! Large lot! Spacious foyer entry leads to the daily room. Split floor plan, master is on the left offering trey ceilings, two closets, separate sink vanities, soaking tub and stand up shower. Formal Dining room and breakfast nook off of Kitchen area. Two other bedrooms down the hallway that feature a bathroom. Indoor laundry Is off of rear hallway, leading in to the garage. Extended screened lanai and a deck out back. Fenced yard.

(RLNE4872794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy have any available units?
7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy have?
Some of 7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy have a pool?
No, 7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
