7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious Westside Home - Wonderful opportunity close to US 17 and Blanding! Large lot! Spacious foyer entry leads to the daily room. Split floor plan, master is on the left offering trey ceilings, two closets, separate sink vanities, soaking tub and stand up shower. Formal Dining room and breakfast nook off of Kitchen area. Two other bedrooms down the hallway that feature a bathroom. Indoor laundry Is off of rear hallway, leading in to the garage. Extended screened lanai and a deck out back. Fenced yard.



(RLNE4872794)