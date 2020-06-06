All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7990 BAYMEADOWS RD
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:35 AM

7990 BAYMEADOWS RD

7990 Baymeadows Road · (904) 349-1257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deerwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7990 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1107 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
**AVAILABLE JULY 10TH, 2020**Stonebridge is located off Baymeadows Road East near 9A. Amenities include a gated entry, clubhouse, pool, fitness center, nature trails for walking or jogging & assigned covered parking. Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with almost 1,100 sq. ft. of living space! This condo has beautiful laminate wood flooring in the living room. Both bedrooms have carpeting. Nice screened in patio. Washer/dryer included. Water, sewer and trash is included in your monthly rent!No pets please!1 covered parking space is included. All other parking is uncovered and first come first serve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD have any available units?
7990 BAYMEADOWS RD has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD have?
Some of 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD currently offering any rent specials?
7990 BAYMEADOWS RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD pet-friendly?
No, 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD offer parking?
Yes, 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD does offer parking.
Does 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD have a pool?
Yes, 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD has a pool.
Does 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD have accessible units?
No, 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity