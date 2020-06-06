7990 BAYMEADOWS RD

Amenities

**AVAILABLE JULY 10TH, 2020**Stonebridge is located off Baymeadows Road East near 9A. Amenities include a gated entry, clubhouse, pool, fitness center, nature trails for walking or jogging & assigned covered parking. Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with almost 1,100 sq. ft. of living space! This condo has beautiful laminate wood flooring in the living room. Both bedrooms have carpeting. Nice screened in patio. Washer/dryer included. Water, sewer and trash is included in your monthly rent!No pets please!1 covered parking space is included. All other parking is uncovered and first come first serve.