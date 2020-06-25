Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7925 Patou Drive South
Last updated April 29 2019 at 10:24 PM
Location
7925 Patou Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7925 Patou Drive South have any available units?
7925 Patou Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7925 Patou Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
7925 Patou Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7925 Patou Drive South pet-friendly?
No, 7925 Patou Drive South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7925 Patou Drive South offer parking?
No, 7925 Patou Drive South does not offer parking.
Does 7925 Patou Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7925 Patou Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7925 Patou Drive South have a pool?
No, 7925 Patou Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 7925 Patou Drive South have accessible units?
No, 7925 Patou Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 7925 Patou Drive South have units with dishwashers?
No, 7925 Patou Drive South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7925 Patou Drive South have units with air conditioning?
No, 7925 Patou Drive South does not have units with air conditioning.
