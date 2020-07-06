7919 Caxton Circle West

Amenities
PLEASE READ THE AD!!!!
NEWLY REMODELED 3BR 2.5BA WITH OVER 1500 SQ FT!!!!
Original hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and kitchen, very large bedrooms, huge screened in back porch, and a fully fenced in yard. Quiet street in a nice neighborhood. Pets considered with non-refundable deposit.
Rent- $1300
Deposit- $1300
App Fee- $45 per adult
REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.
Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings
Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.