Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

7919 Caxton Circle West

7919 Caxton Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

7919 Caxton Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
PLEASE READ THE AD!!!!

NEWLY REMODELED 3BR 2.5BA WITH OVER 1500 SQ FT!!!!
Original hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and kitchen, very large bedrooms, huge screened in back porch, and a fully fenced in yard. Quiet street in a nice neighborhood. Pets considered with non-refundable deposit.

Rent- $1300
Deposit- $1300
App Fee- $45 per adult

REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.

Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7919 Caxton Circle West have any available units?
7919 Caxton Circle West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7919 Caxton Circle West have?
Some of 7919 Caxton Circle West's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7919 Caxton Circle West currently offering any rent specials?
7919 Caxton Circle West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7919 Caxton Circle West pet-friendly?
Yes, 7919 Caxton Circle West is pet friendly.
Does 7919 Caxton Circle West offer parking?
No, 7919 Caxton Circle West does not offer parking.
Does 7919 Caxton Circle West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7919 Caxton Circle West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7919 Caxton Circle West have a pool?
No, 7919 Caxton Circle West does not have a pool.
Does 7919 Caxton Circle West have accessible units?
No, 7919 Caxton Circle West does not have accessible units.
Does 7919 Caxton Circle West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7919 Caxton Circle West has units with dishwashers.

