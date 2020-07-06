7919 Caxton Circle West

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

NEWLY REMODELED 3BR 2.5BA WITH OVER 1500 SQ FT!!!!

Original hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and kitchen, very large bedrooms, huge screened in back porch, and a fully fenced in yard. Quiet street in a nice neighborhood. Pets considered with non-refundable deposit.



Rent- $1300

Deposit- $1300

App Fee- $45 per adult



REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.



Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings



Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.