7725 Watermark Lane South

This large four bedroom three and half bathroom pool home is ready for a quick move. Located in highly desirable and exclusive live-guard gated Deercreek community. Master bedroom overlooks pool and peaceful waterview. Second bedroom has private bathroom and the third/fourth bedrooms have direct access to full bathroom. Newer stainless steel kitchen appliances in upgraded open kitchen with lots of counter space. Pool, landscaping and pest control included! Conveniently located to dining, shopping, entertainment, beaches and access to I95 and I295.