Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7724 BERRY AVE
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:17 AM

7724 BERRY AVE

7724 Berry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7724 Berry Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nice family home in Southside with a great backyard!Large 2 beds-2 baths remodeled Single Family, Move in Ready on a Large Lot! New Roof (2018); A/C and Heater, Plumbing, Energy Efficient Windows, Vinyl Fence (2019) & New Paint inside and out (2020). House has a separate family room that can be used as 3rd bedroom. Also includes washer and dryer, outside storage and well and septic tank that eliminates water and sewer bills. Great location close to Atlantic Blvd, shopping area (close to both Town Center & Tinseltown), AMC and also close to 295N.THIS PROPERTY IS ALSO FOR SALE. MLS #1038143.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7724 BERRY AVE have any available units?
7724 BERRY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7724 BERRY AVE have?
Some of 7724 BERRY AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7724 BERRY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7724 BERRY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7724 BERRY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7724 BERRY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7724 BERRY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7724 BERRY AVE offers parking.
Does 7724 BERRY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7724 BERRY AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7724 BERRY AVE have a pool?
No, 7724 BERRY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7724 BERRY AVE have accessible units?
No, 7724 BERRY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7724 BERRY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7724 BERRY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

