7724 BERRY AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning extra storage range

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Nice family home in Southside with a great backyard!Large 2 beds-2 baths remodeled Single Family, Move in Ready on a Large Lot! New Roof (2018); A/C and Heater, Plumbing, Energy Efficient Windows, Vinyl Fence (2019) & New Paint inside and out (2020). House has a separate family room that can be used as 3rd bedroom. Also includes washer and dryer, outside storage and well and septic tank that eliminates water and sewer bills. Great location close to Atlantic Blvd, shopping area (close to both Town Center & Tinseltown), AMC and also close to 295N.THIS PROPERTY IS ALSO FOR SALE. MLS #1038143.