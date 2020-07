Amenities

on-site laundry ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities on-site laundry

Nice 3-2-2 home in cul-de-sac on the Westside - Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on a cul-de-sac. Split floor plan, kitchen with breakfast bar, large indoor laundry room, vaulted ceilings, oak laminate flooring in the dining/living room combo and hall, carpet in bedrooms, ceiling fans through out. NO PETS



Available NOW

Application Fee $50 each adult



(RLNE4548950)