Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7655 Melissa Ct - Recently updated 2 story unit with new kitchen, new flooring, blinds throughout, new bathroom and much more.

2 bedrooms with additional room that was converted. 1.5 bathroom, walk in closet and plenty of storage space.

fresh paint, clean and ready to move in.

$45 application fee require per adult

$100 administration fee due at signing

$250 pet fee per approved pet



(RLNE5148907)