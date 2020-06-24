7635 Jana Ln S

Amenities

This Property is nestled in a beautiful Westside area of Jacksonville. Minutes away from I-295, which means just a short drive to many other amazing sites in Jacksonville. Walking distance to grocery stores and shopping plaza.



Experience your new home in our spacious two bedroom two bath floor plans. You will adore our beautifully equipped kitchens, spacious closets, new tile floors, and convenience with a full-size washer and dryer hookups. So welcome home! Contact us to learn more



(RLNE4670534)