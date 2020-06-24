All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7635 Jana Ln S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7635 Jana Ln S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7635 Jana Ln S

7635 Jana Lane South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7635 Jana Lane South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This Property is nestled in a beautiful Westside area of Jacksonville. Minutes away from I-295, which means just a short drive to many other amazing sites in Jacksonville. Walking distance to grocery stores and shopping plaza.

Experience your new home in our spacious two bedroom two bath floor plans. You will adore our beautifully equipped kitchens, spacious closets, new tile floors, and convenience with a full-size washer and dryer hookups. So welcome home! Contact us to learn more

(RLNE4670534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7635 Jana Ln S have any available units?
7635 Jana Ln S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7635 Jana Ln S currently offering any rent specials?
7635 Jana Ln S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7635 Jana Ln S pet-friendly?
No, 7635 Jana Ln S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7635 Jana Ln S offer parking?
No, 7635 Jana Ln S does not offer parking.
Does 7635 Jana Ln S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7635 Jana Ln S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7635 Jana Ln S have a pool?
No, 7635 Jana Ln S does not have a pool.
Does 7635 Jana Ln S have accessible units?
No, 7635 Jana Ln S does not have accessible units.
Does 7635 Jana Ln S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7635 Jana Ln S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7635 Jana Ln S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7635 Jana Ln S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia