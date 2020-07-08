7623 BAYMEADOWS CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

**AVAILABLE JUNE 3rd, 2020**COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Village Green at Baymeadows! This unit features over 1,200 sq. ft. of living space. All new custom kitchen with brand new cabinets with built in wine rack, white granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has eat-in-dinette area and full size washer/dryer. Living room/dining room combo with cozy fireplace. Both bedrooms have carpet. Spacious master bedroom with direct access door to screened in patio. Master bathroom features dual sinks and nice walk-in tiled shower. This home has a front porch and storage closet as well! Conveniently located right across the street from the community swimming pool and tennis courts!Small pets are welcomed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.