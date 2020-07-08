All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7623 BAYMEADOWS CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7623 BAYMEADOWS CIR
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:08 PM

7623 BAYMEADOWS CIR

7623 Baymeadows Circle West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Baymeadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7623 Baymeadows Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
**AVAILABLE JUNE 3rd, 2020**COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Village Green at Baymeadows! This unit features over 1,200 sq. ft. of living space. All new custom kitchen with brand new cabinets with built in wine rack, white granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has eat-in-dinette area and full size washer/dryer. Living room/dining room combo with cozy fireplace. Both bedrooms have carpet. Spacious master bedroom with direct access door to screened in patio. Master bathroom features dual sinks and nice walk-in tiled shower. This home has a front porch and storage closet as well! Conveniently located right across the street from the community swimming pool and tennis courts!Small pets are welcomed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7623 BAYMEADOWS CIR have any available units?
7623 BAYMEADOWS CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7623 BAYMEADOWS CIR have?
Some of 7623 BAYMEADOWS CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7623 BAYMEADOWS CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7623 BAYMEADOWS CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7623 BAYMEADOWS CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 7623 BAYMEADOWS CIR is pet friendly.
Does 7623 BAYMEADOWS CIR offer parking?
No, 7623 BAYMEADOWS CIR does not offer parking.
Does 7623 BAYMEADOWS CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7623 BAYMEADOWS CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7623 BAYMEADOWS CIR have a pool?
Yes, 7623 BAYMEADOWS CIR has a pool.
Does 7623 BAYMEADOWS CIR have accessible units?
No, 7623 BAYMEADOWS CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7623 BAYMEADOWS CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7623 BAYMEADOWS CIR does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia