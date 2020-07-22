7620 Baymeadows Cir W

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Rent Now -Baymeadows Condo, Free Water/Sewer - Property Id: 175411



Nice 2 bed/2 bath Condo. Close to Baymeadows Rd and Southside Blvd. Unit has washer and dryer connections, it is unfurnished. Owner pays for water and sewer. Unit has own covered parking and lots of storage space. Complex is Village Green and has swimming pool, tennis court and a club house. Proof of income, good credit, and copies of ID are required. Rent is $1150 per month and security deposit is $1150. Pets allowed at $30/pet per month. No previous evictions or court actions.

