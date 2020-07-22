All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

7620 Baymeadows Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Rent Now -Baymeadows Condo, Free Water/Sewer - Property Id: 175411

Nice 2 bed/2 bath Condo. Close to Baymeadows Rd and Southside Blvd. Unit has washer and dryer connections, it is unfurnished. Owner pays for water and sewer. Unit has own covered parking and lots of storage space. Complex is Village Green and has swimming pool, tennis court and a club house. Proof of income, good credit, and copies of ID are required. Rent is $1150 per month and security deposit is $1150. Pets allowed at $30/pet per month. No previous evictions or court actions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175411
Property Id 175411

(RLNE5379003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7620 Baymeadows Cir W have any available units?
7620 Baymeadows Cir W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7620 Baymeadows Cir W have?
Some of 7620 Baymeadows Cir W's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7620 Baymeadows Cir W currently offering any rent specials?
7620 Baymeadows Cir W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7620 Baymeadows Cir W pet-friendly?
Yes, 7620 Baymeadows Cir W is pet friendly.
Does 7620 Baymeadows Cir W offer parking?
Yes, 7620 Baymeadows Cir W offers parking.
Does 7620 Baymeadows Cir W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7620 Baymeadows Cir W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7620 Baymeadows Cir W have a pool?
Yes, 7620 Baymeadows Cir W has a pool.
Does 7620 Baymeadows Cir W have accessible units?
No, 7620 Baymeadows Cir W does not have accessible units.
Does 7620 Baymeadows Cir W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7620 Baymeadows Cir W has units with dishwashers.
