All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 758 HARBOR WINDS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
758 HARBOR WINDS DR
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:09 AM

758 HARBOR WINDS DR

758 Harbor Winds Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

758 Harbor Winds Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This former model home in Harbor Winds has all the lovely features you can imagine. Large open floor plan. Spacious gourmet kitchen with island, recessed lighting, flat-top cook stove, eat-in breakfast nook, desk/work area, and extended bar seating overlooking large living area. Gorgeous custom shelving in living room showcasing a gas fireplace. Decor is neutral with rounded corners, art niches, and plant shelves. Combination ceramic tile and carpet. Owner's suite has a large walk-in closet, dual vanity sinks, garden tub and glass shower enclosure. Covered lanai looks out to a wooded preserve area. 2 car garage with shelving and work bench. Interior laundry room with washer/dryer, provided as-is. Beautiful landscaping and lawn care is included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 HARBOR WINDS DR have any available units?
758 HARBOR WINDS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 758 HARBOR WINDS DR have?
Some of 758 HARBOR WINDS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 758 HARBOR WINDS DR currently offering any rent specials?
758 HARBOR WINDS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 HARBOR WINDS DR pet-friendly?
No, 758 HARBOR WINDS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 758 HARBOR WINDS DR offer parking?
Yes, 758 HARBOR WINDS DR offers parking.
Does 758 HARBOR WINDS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 758 HARBOR WINDS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 HARBOR WINDS DR have a pool?
No, 758 HARBOR WINDS DR does not have a pool.
Does 758 HARBOR WINDS DR have accessible units?
No, 758 HARBOR WINDS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 758 HARBOR WINDS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 758 HARBOR WINDS DR does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia