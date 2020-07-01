758 HARBOR WINDS DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This former model home in Harbor Winds has all the lovely features you can imagine. Large open floor plan. Spacious gourmet kitchen with island, recessed lighting, flat-top cook stove, eat-in breakfast nook, desk/work area, and extended bar seating overlooking large living area. Gorgeous custom shelving in living room showcasing a gas fireplace. Decor is neutral with rounded corners, art niches, and plant shelves. Combination ceramic tile and carpet. Owner's suite has a large walk-in closet, dual vanity sinks, garden tub and glass shower enclosure. Covered lanai looks out to a wooded preserve area. 2 car garage with shelving and work bench. Interior laundry room with washer/dryer, provided as-is. Beautiful landscaping and lawn care is included!