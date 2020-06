Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RIVERSIDE 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, north on Stockton left on Dellwood, right into driveway of 2503 Dellwood to back of property - 2 BR, 1BA, living/dining room, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), CHA, stackable washer/dryer, newly renovated unit with new kitchen and refinished hardwood floors, approx. 1100 sf, offstreet parking, 1 year lease, $1195 sec dep, may consider cat w/NRPF, non-smoking only [AVLB gg] available now