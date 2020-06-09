All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 754 ARLINGTON RIVER DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
754 ARLINGTON RIVER DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

754 ARLINGTON RIVER DR

754 Arlington River Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Woodland Acres
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

754 Arlington River Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful newly built two story home with 5 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, features beautifully upgraded designs throughout. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite, all stainless appliances and breakfast area overlooking family room. Separate dining room. Master bedroom downstairs with beautiful walk in shower, separate garden tub and his and her vanities. Overlooking yard with view of canal leading to river.Upstairs features 4 bedrooms one full bath and 1/2 bath. Beautifully appointed home. Two car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 ARLINGTON RIVER DR have any available units?
754 ARLINGTON RIVER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 754 ARLINGTON RIVER DR have?
Some of 754 ARLINGTON RIVER DR's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 ARLINGTON RIVER DR currently offering any rent specials?
754 ARLINGTON RIVER DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 ARLINGTON RIVER DR pet-friendly?
No, 754 ARLINGTON RIVER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 754 ARLINGTON RIVER DR offer parking?
Yes, 754 ARLINGTON RIVER DR does offer parking.
Does 754 ARLINGTON RIVER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 754 ARLINGTON RIVER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 ARLINGTON RIVER DR have a pool?
No, 754 ARLINGTON RIVER DR does not have a pool.
Does 754 ARLINGTON RIVER DR have accessible units?
No, 754 ARLINGTON RIVER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 754 ARLINGTON RIVER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 754 ARLINGTON RIVER DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia