754 ARLINGTON RIVER DR

Amenities
Beautiful newly built two story home with 5 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, features beautifully upgraded designs throughout. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite, all stainless appliances and breakfast area overlooking family room. Separate dining room. Master bedroom downstairs with beautiful walk in shower, separate garden tub and his and her vanities. Overlooking yard with view of canal leading to river.Upstairs features 4 bedrooms one full bath and 1/2 bath. Beautifully appointed home. Two car garage