754 ARLINGTON RIVER DR

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful newly built two story home with 5 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, features beautifully upgraded designs throughout. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite, all stainless appliances and breakfast area overlooking family room. Separate dining room. Master bedroom downstairs with beautiful walk in shower, separate garden tub and his and her vanities. Overlooking yard with view of canal leading to river.Upstairs features 4 bedrooms one full bath and 1/2 bath. Beautifully appointed home. Two car garage