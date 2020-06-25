All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

7516 Wilder Avenue

7516 Wilder Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7516 Wilder Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom House to Call Home! Move In Today! - Beautiful home located in the heart of Jacksonville. Come see your new home today! Nestled off the main road right by the Saint Johns River you will be able to enjoy quiet peaceful living in this beautiful apartment.

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with a wide open floor plan. Front porch is perfect for socializing or just enjoying the wonderful Florida Weather. Great home for single person with guest room or small family! Roommates allowed with qualified application!

This home is in the absolute Perfect location! 5 minutes from downtown, 20 minutes to the airport, and 20 minutes to the beach! Enjoy work, travel, and fun in the sun year round!

(904) 677-3100 If you would like to go ahead and apply for the home, please feel free to follow the link below to submit your rental application online.

(RLNE5338274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7516 Wilder Avenue have any available units?
7516 Wilder Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7516 Wilder Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7516 Wilder Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7516 Wilder Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7516 Wilder Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7516 Wilder Avenue offer parking?
No, 7516 Wilder Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7516 Wilder Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7516 Wilder Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7516 Wilder Avenue have a pool?
No, 7516 Wilder Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7516 Wilder Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7516 Wilder Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7516 Wilder Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7516 Wilder Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7516 Wilder Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7516 Wilder Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
