7409 Palm Hills Drive

Amenities
3/2.5 Westside Townhouse - This 3/2.5 is newer town home/condo with a one car garage and bonus room. This condo features a large master bedroom, walk in closet, a large eat in kitchen equipped with all appliances and ceiling fans in all rooms. There is central a/c, a laundry room with w/d conn and is nicely landscaped. 0422 (This home will be vacant 5/4/19)
Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required with Reservation Fee in order to reserve property.
S on 17, R on Avent Dr after Ortega Hills Rd, R on Palm Hills
(RLNE4868748)