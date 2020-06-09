All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

7409 Palm Hills Drive

7409 Palm Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7409 Palm Hills Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3/2.5 Westside Townhouse - This 3/2.5 is newer town home/condo with a one car garage and bonus room. This condo features a large master bedroom, walk in closet, a large eat in kitchen equipped with all appliances and ceiling fans in all rooms. There is central a/c, a laundry room with w/d conn and is nicely landscaped. 0422 (This home will be vacant 5/4/19)

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required with Reservation Fee in order to reserve property.

S on 17, R on Avent Dr after Ortega Hills Rd, R on Palm Hills

(RLNE4868748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7409 Palm Hills Drive have any available units?
7409 Palm Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7409 Palm Hills Drive have?
Some of 7409 Palm Hills Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7409 Palm Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7409 Palm Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7409 Palm Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7409 Palm Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7409 Palm Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7409 Palm Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 7409 Palm Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7409 Palm Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7409 Palm Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 7409 Palm Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7409 Palm Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 7409 Palm Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7409 Palm Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7409 Palm Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
