All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7360 Overland Park Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7360 Overland Park Boulevard
Last updated January 14 2020 at 4:04 PM

7360 Overland Park Boulevard

7360 Overland Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7360 Overland Park Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second full month half off. Hurry since this special will not last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7360 Overland Park Boulevard have any available units?
7360 Overland Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7360 Overland Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7360 Overland Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7360 Overland Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 7360 Overland Park Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 7360 Overland Park Boulevard offer parking?
No, 7360 Overland Park Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 7360 Overland Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7360 Overland Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7360 Overland Park Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 7360 Overland Park Boulevard has a pool.
Does 7360 Overland Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7360 Overland Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7360 Overland Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 7360 Overland Park Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7360 Overland Park Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 7360 Overland Park Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia