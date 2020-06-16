All apartments in Jacksonville
7343 Gum Tree Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7343 Gum Tree Road

7343 Gum Tree Road · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

7343 Gum Tree Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 31st and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,800 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7343 Gum Tree Road have any available units?
7343 Gum Tree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7343 Gum Tree Road have?
Some of 7343 Gum Tree Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7343 Gum Tree Road currently offering any rent specials?
7343 Gum Tree Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7343 Gum Tree Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7343 Gum Tree Road is pet friendly.
Does 7343 Gum Tree Road offer parking?
Yes, 7343 Gum Tree Road does offer parking.
Does 7343 Gum Tree Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7343 Gum Tree Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7343 Gum Tree Road have a pool?
No, 7343 Gum Tree Road does not have a pool.
Does 7343 Gum Tree Road have accessible units?
No, 7343 Gum Tree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7343 Gum Tree Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7343 Gum Tree Road does not have units with dishwashers.
